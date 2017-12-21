We have one of the best bowling attacks that has toured South Africa, says MSK Prasad

Prasad said that India will be riding high on confidence Prasad said that India will be riding high on confidence

If team India is to script history in South Africa then a lot will depend on how the seamers do their job. While critics may doubt their capability in overseas conditions, chairman of selectors MSK Prasad has deemed the five-man pace attack as “one of the best” to have toured the rainbow nation.

“I can’t comment on the opposition bowling attack but from our perspective, we have one of the best bowling attacks that has toured South Africa,” Prasad said.

“You see Umesh (Yadav) and (Mohammed) Shami might be hitting 140 but they still swing the ball. We also have Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar), who can swing the ball either way. We have included Bumrah, who has variety. Ishant (Sharma) is there always and Hardik (Pandya) adds that different dimension,” Prasad said before adding, “So there are five different varieties of bowlers that we have picked.”

Giving insights into the morale of the team, Prasad said, “The confidence we have with so many victories in Test matches, though they have come at home but still..going on a winning note is always good. So I am sure this is one of the most balanced teams that we have.”

“It’s a wonderful bunch and more importantly we are going with No.1 Test tag,” he added.

Commenting on Ajinkya Rahane’s poor run of form, Prasad seemed unruffled when he said, “We are not worried. When we go abroad, he is a key player. If you see his performances abroad, you should appreciate. He has got runs across the world. I am absolutely not worried. He is above these things and he has played enough number of years to tackle these situations.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App