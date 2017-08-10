I am happy that we have finally started depending on fast bowlers: Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev scored 175 runs against Zimbabwe in 1983. (Source: Express Photo) Kapil Dev scored 175 runs against Zimbabwe in 1983. (Source: Express Photo)

Former India captain Kapil Dev has claimed that the current Indian team has in its tank a fine bunch of world class pacers and hence this team can rely on them for taking wickets consistently and delivering when required.

Speaking at the sidelines of an event, Kapil Dev specially singled out Umesh Yadav and said, “Your question has made me so happy because today we have started depending on fast bowlers. There was a time we didn’t have any fast bowlers and today we have so many fast bowlers. The people who are sitting out could have played for India any day.”

Refusing to comment on Ravi Shastri’s analysis that the current team is better than the one exisiting before, Dev said, “That is his (Shastri’s) thought, either you take it or drop it, whatever you like.” and added, “That is his thought process, I have my own thought process. I always believe that younger teams are much better, they have done well and we should be proud about that,” said Dev, one of the finest all-rounders India has ever produced.”

Kapil Dev also complemented all-rounder Hardik Pandya and said, “He has the ability (to become a good all-rounder) and he has to keep on performing”.

Earlier, in a recent interview to Times of India, former Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev had also lauded the selection by the Indian selectors and said, “If you look at previous tours, India depended greatly on their batsmen to flourish and show the way. This is the first time we are depending on four outstanding seam bowlers to deliver the goods.”

