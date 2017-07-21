We have a new Woman of the Match in every game: Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj applauded the efforts by her side. (Source: AP) Mithali Raj applauded the efforts by her side. (Source: AP)

India entered the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 final after beating Australia in the semi-final It was a match where Harmanpreet Kaur was the star of the show with a stunning 171. While she began cautiously, towards the end she started scoring at nearly four runs per ball. With the match reduced to 42 overs per side, Kaur along with skipper Mithali Raj had a steady partnership which saw India post a formidable 281/4.

Lauding the effort, Mithal Raj said, ” Harman’s innings was exceptional. To come back in the semifinals and play an innings like this was brilliant. Jhulan too was superb and has hit her straps at the right time. We have players now who are of international standards. We have a new Woman of the Match in every game which is wonderful. Smriti scored a century in the early stages, Poonam got one after that and Harman today.”

On the upcoming finals at Lords, Raj said, “I am sure Harman would be fit and wanting to play the finals. All of us are very excited to be in the finals at Lord’s. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity. (On her mid-innings dug out dance) Veda and I choreographed a song and I just reminded Veda about that when it was played out. I did not know the cameras were on us.”

Meanwhile, opposition skipper, Meg Laning complimented the efforts of the Indians and said, “Very well done to the Indians, we just couldn’t stop them. Blackwell was hitting it very well but we just couldn’t do it at the start. I do not think we nailed a full game at any stage, we had some moments but nothing much beyond that. The same thing happened today. Overall, a pretty disappointing tournament for us.

