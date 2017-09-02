We have a code of conduct in place and those who will not follow it, will struggle: Madan Lal

Former all-rounder Madan Lal has his fingers crossed before the start of the season. (Source: Express Archive) Former all-rounder Madan Lal has his fingers crossed before the start of the season. (Source: Express Archive)

As head of the DDCA’s Cricket Affairs Committee, Madan Lal had the task of appointing coaches, selectors, trainers and managers for the upcoming domestic season. With Delhi underachieving over the last few years and coach KP Bhaskar and veteran batsman Gautam Gambhir having a fractious relationship, his assignment was not easy. The former all-rounder has his fingers crossed before the start of the season.

Are you satisfied with the whole process of various appointments for the domestic season?

I was given the job, as chairman of the Cricket Affairs Committee, to pick the various selectors, coaches, managers and trainers for the upcoming season. I’m overall satisfied with the whole process and the various appointments which we have made. See, it can’t be that Madan Lal can change everything in one year. Main badi badi baatein nahin karuga….aur uska koi fayda bhi nahi hai.

What are your expectations from the upcoming season?

My job has ended here, to be honest. It’s up to the various selectors, coaches and especially the players. We have given everything to the players now and there shouldn’t be an excuse that ‘we didn’t get this, we didn’t get that’. Players need to do well for the state and need to perform consistently.

Who is going to be the captain of the Ranji team? Gautam Gambhir or anyone else?

That’s for the selectors to decide. I will have no say in that and will not interfere in their process.

KP Bhaskar has been retained as coach. Was there any brief given to him, after his altercation with Gambhir last season?

I have given no brief to any coach or selector yet. We need to understand that the role of the coach is not what it used to be during our playing days. It’s more of a man manager now. And if anything like last year happens, we will handle as and when the situation arises. My main idea is to instill discipline in the players and make them understand that their performance is very important. They need to do well for Delhi, and do it on a consistent basis.

What if the Bhaskar-Gambhir situation repeats this year?

I can’t say about something which may or may not happen. All I can say is that we have a code of conduct in place and those who will not follow it, will struggle in Delhi.

Delhi didn’t play any cricket since the last season. Is that going to make the selectors’ job more difficult?

See, that’s not my fault. I was given a job and I have done that. The selectors have been told to initiate the processes for the upcoming season at the earliest. There were teams last year, and the selectors would take that into account. And there could be additions if they spot someone extraordinary. There will be processes in place and it shouldn’t be a problem.

Delhi players have felt insecure about their spot in the team…

A good player can’t be dropped. Can you drop a player who is scoring runs? No, you can’t. So I think players pick themselves with their performances and I haven’t seen a player getting dropped after performing well for their side. We will give whatever the players need but would want them to do well for Delhi and perform for the state.

The various contracts are for one year. Will these be evaluated at the end, and then renewed accordingly?

I can’t comment on that. All I can say is that players’ performances will be evaluated and will be followed closely. We want players to do well for Delhi, and take the state forward in the process.

