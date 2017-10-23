India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: We executed the sweep shot perfectly to put pressure on spinners, says Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor scored 95 against India in first ODI. (Source: Reuters) Ross Taylor scored 95 against India in first ODI. (Source: Reuters)

New Zealand defeated India by 6 wickets to go 1-0 up in three-match ODI series in Mumbai on Sunday. Chasing a target of 281 runs, New Zealand rode on a stand of 200 runs between Tom Latham and Ross Taylor to seal the win at Wankhede Stadium. Taylor credited the usage of sweep shot for Latham’s and his own success against India’s spin attack on Sunday.

“With the sweep shot. we are able to put pressure on the spinners and forced them to adjust their lengths. I thought he (Latham) did that outstandingly well. I told him to reverse sweep and he did it, and he kept doing it,” Taylor said at the post-match press conference.

New Zealand openers Colin Munro and Martin Guptill gave a decent start to their side as the two compiled a partnership of 48 runs for the first wicket and Taylor hailed the kind of start given by the opening pair.

“Having to field out there for over three and a half hours, we knew we had to get off to a good start and try and negate their spinners. Traditionally, New Zealand come here and struggle up-front in our innings. Being able to rotate the strike in the right-left combination with Tom, I think you have got to give credit to Gup (Guptill) and Munners (Munro). They set the platform for us and we were able to rotate the strike and take it deep and then we knew we were in a good position in the game,” Taylor gave an insight to their run-chase.

“I have come here many a times before whether it’s international cricket or IPL. I am not getting any younger and just wanted a bit of a push and just had a bit more intent I think. Through those middle stages in the past, you take up a far too many dot balls so made a conscious effort of being a bit more busier at the crease, work on a few shots and open up the off side. Tom and I got some runs in the warm-up game and it was nice to bring that form into Wankhede,” Taylor added.

Ross Taylor also appreciated the efforts put in by the Kiwi bowlers in first encounter.”As long as you win, it doesn’t matter who steps up. Today it was Tom and myself. You have got to give credit to the bowlers as well, it was pretty warm out there. Boulty (Trent Boult) bowled outstandingly well but still a long way to go,” Taylor quipped.

“We know India are going to come at us hard and now it’s one more victory to take the series for us. But we know Pune is going to be a tough wicket to play on and we have to start again and not dwell on this too much,” he added.

