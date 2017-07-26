We dropped a catch of Shikhar Dhawan and then paid the price, says Sri Lanka manager

Shikhar Dhawan made most of the early life and went on to score 190. (Source: AP) Shikhar Dhawan made most of the early life and went on to score 190. (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka manager Asanka Gurusinha rued the dropped catch of Shikhar Dhawan early in the left-hander’s innings on the opening day of the first India-Sri Lanka Test. Dhawan, making a return to India’s Test squad, was only on 31 when he was dropped. He made most of it and went on to smash 190 off only 168 deliveries and helped the side post 399/3 when the day’s play ended.

“It is hard to appreciate bowlers’ effort after you concede 400 runs in a day. India are a very strong side. We dropped a catch of Dhawan and then paid a price. Not sure what would have happened had that catch been taken,” said the manager at the press conference.

The hosts suffered another blow as Asela Gunaratne, while attempting Dhawan’s catch, broke his thumb and has been ruled out of the Test series. Gunaratne’s absence means Sri Lanka will have to play the remainder of the opening Test with just 10 players.

“It was a double blow. We dropped the catch and lost a player,” said Gurusinha.

“It’s sad. He will undergo a surgery in a short while. Most probably he will be out for a minimum of four weeks. We will know in the next 48 hours about the time frame. He has fractured his thumb in three places. As soon as we saw the x- rays we knew it was very serious and we rushed him to Colombo,” the manager added.

Sri Lanka bowlers failed to contain the flow of runs and found life difficult against an on-song Dhawan. The left-hander hit as many as 31 fours during his 190-run knock, and scored the runs at a very brisk pace. Dhawan stitched a solid partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara, who is unbeaten on 144, and the pair frustrated the hosts during their 253-run stand.

“We know Dhawan wasn’t in the initial squad but then he came back into the side and showed the selectors what he is capable of. It was a good track for him and we also ended up bowling to his strength, and he capitalised on that,” said Gurusinha.

“But we have to be honest that we didn’t bowl well. Nuwan Pradeep was the only outstanding bowler I thought. It’s a really good batting wicket. I heard Virat (Kohli) talking that it is a good batting wicket. We bowled on both sides of the wicket as well. Dhawan just took over the game. His 190-run knock was one reason we find ourselves in this situation.”

After a dismal start to the Test, Gurusinha is confident that the batsmen will turn things around with a good show when they come out to bat.

“They will recall the manner in which Lanka beat India turning around a similarly dominant performance from the visitors on day one of the series back in 2015. You never know. This is Galle and after scoring 600 runs you can still lose a Test match.

“Our batsmen have to just to go out and play good cricket. Let’s see what happens in the last two days. We need to first try and get India out tomorrow. We will probably bat somewhere tomorrow,” he said.

