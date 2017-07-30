We don’t see a reason to apologise to PCB, says Afghanistan Cricket Board chief

PCB want an apology from ACB on their response after a bomb blast in Kabul on May 31. (Source: Express Archive) PCB want an apology from ACB on their response after a bomb blast in Kabul on May 31. (Source: Express Archive)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) want an apology from Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) after their response on Kabul bomb blast that took place in May. The attacks left more than 80 people dead and almost injured 500. According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the ACB chief Atif Mashal said that they don’t really need to apologise as the relations are based on mutual respect.

“Our relations with other cricket boards, including PCB, are based on mutual respect and national interests and we do not see the need for an apology.”

“One day, their chairman [Mashal] met me and was very positive about having good relations,” Shaharyar Khan, the PCB chairman, said in Lahore. “But next day he gave an extremely political statement about Pakistan, so then we told them that we don’t have anything to do with you. He later did express his regret on making the statement and had also apologised privately. But we, the board, have taken a position that until they apologise in public, we should not be reviving any cricketing ties with them.”

Earlier, ACB canceled their friendly T20 matches against Pakistan. The board confirmed the news through a tweet from their official Twitter handle. PCB though rejected the “baseless alegations”.

“The PCB strongly rejects the baseless allegations leveled by Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) in the wake of the tragic Kabul blast. While our sympathies are with the victims and families affected by the tragedy, we reject the irresponsible statement made by the ACB and hereby announce the cancellation of the proposed series between the two countries,” PCB said in a statement.

