We do not believe we can get justice from the tribunal, says Khalid Latif’s lawyer

Khalid Latif is facing charges of spot-fixing in the Pakistan Super League. Khalid Latif is facing charges of spot-fixing in the Pakistan Super League.

The lawyer for suspended Paksitan batsman, Khalid Latif has reportedly said that the Pakistan Cricket Board had already made up its mind to punish the national team player on charges of spot-fixing.

Khalid, who is facing charges of spot-fixing in the Pakistan Super League in February, had approached the Lahore High Court earlier this month challenging the authority of the PCB Chairman to appoint the tribunal to hear the spot-fixing cases. The court, however, dismissed his writ petition

Badar Alam, lawyer of Khalid Latif said,”We don’t believe we can get justice from this tribunal. Trial without our participation proves our reservations. How can you expect to have a fair trial when all the members of the tribunal served the cricket board in some capacity in the past,” Alam said.

It may be recalled here that Latif and Alam had, on Saturday, boycotted the hearing of the tribunal headed by a former Lahore High Court judge, claiming all three members were former employees of the board and could not be expected to dispense justice fairly.

PCB’s legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi said “Even if they don’t appear for the hearings we can still proceed with any action against the batsman allowed under the Anti-Corruption laws and code.”

Meanwhile, Badar Alam also raised a demand for the video reocrding of the trial and said, “They (the PCB) claim that they cannot release the video because it is their private matter, which proves that they’ve already made up their mind to punish the player.”

