We dedicate this win to our Armed forces, says World Cup winning Indian captain Ajay Kumar Reddy

This is the second consecutive time that India have won the Blind Cricket World Cup. (Source: Twitter) This is the second consecutive time that India have won the Blind Cricket World Cup. (Source: Twitter)

The Indian cricket team beat Pakistan by two wickets to win the 5th ODI World Cup Cricket Tournament. It is the second consecutive time that India have clinched the trophy and they have thus moved level with Pakistan for most wins in the tournament. Indian captain Ajay Kumar Reddy said that this win is dedicated to the Armed forces of the country. “First of all we are really happy we won this World Cup,” he said, “We have done a lot of hard work for getting here. My team did a great job.”

“This win we dedicate for the Indian Army because they are working hard to ensure that the country’s common people remain safe. Some of them lose their lives also while doing that so we have decided that this win is dedicated to the Indian army,” he said.

Reddy said that he is thankful to all those who had prayed for the team’s win and noted that all factors went India’s way in the match, “In our team meeting yesterday we had decided that we will field first if we won the toss,” he said. India did win the toss and elected to field first. Pakistan put up a total of 308 that Reddy felt was a decent total for them to chase. He then commended the Indian batting lineup to stay on course despite Pakistan getting early breakthroughs. “All the people who have prayed for our win, we thank them because since the beginning the game has gone our way,” he said, “We had won the toss and we did decide to bowl first. We also managed to restrict them to a chasable total. We lost the openers quickly but Sunil played well. The team’s batting line-up is very strong. I don’t lose hope until the 11th man is out.”

