We certainly have a couple of plans for Virat Kohli, says Tim Paine

Ahead of the first T20 between India and Australia at Ranchi, the Aussie think tank is busy formulating a plan to dismiss their prime target- Virat Kohli. Revealing that the Australian team also had a chat about Kohli in the team meeting, wicketkeeper Tim Paine said that they have a plan ready for Virat Kohli.

“Virat Kohli really a good player. Not many teams had much success against him. He’s a huge wicket tomorrow night and in the whole series. We had a brief chat about him in the team meeting last night. I don’t want to get into the details. We certainly have got a couple of plans, we will see how it goes. “, Paine said while addressing the media.

“India have been playing really good cricket. They are high on confidence. We are going to come out firing tomorrow night.”, Paine added.

Meanwhile, Paine also recalled his tough phase after a freak injury led to him being sidelined for a considerable period of time. Stating that he has taken it in his stride, he said, “For me to sit back and be bitter about what happened would be pretty silly. Even before getting back into the Twenty20 side, I’ve been proud of what I’ve achieved in cricket and I’ll always look back on it fondly, not at what might have been.”

“I’m happy with how it’s gone so far, I’ve been really lucky and I’m hopeful it can continue for a few years.I think I’m one of the best wicketkeepers in Australia and I’ve always said that and always felt that.”, he concluded.

