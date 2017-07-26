We can see a new road for women’s cricket: Jhulan Goswami

Jhulan Goswami, Sushma Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur during a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Source: PTI) Jhulan Goswami, Sushma Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur during a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Source: PTI)

After their return to India from England, the Indian women’s cricket team were welcomed to cheers and claps by new fans developed during their campaign at the Women’s World Cup 2017. The team returned back on Friday and attended a press conference where Jhulan Goswami said that they can see a new road for women’s cricket from there.

After India lost to hosts England by 9 runs, Jhulan said “There is pressure when we play international cricket. This is a second time (we were in final after 2005). After 12 years, the matches were televised and all saw them. It is the best thing for women’s cricket.”

Praising ICC for promoting women’s cricket, she added, “The way ICC conducted this World Cup and promoted women’s cricket, a new road will be there for women’s cricket and all will play an important role,” said 34-year-old Jhulan.

“Mansi did not get chances in this tournament. She has the spark and swings the balls well. She must improve her fitness level and can carry the legacy. Both she and Shikha are good bowlers and hopefully we will get good fast bowlers,” said Jhulan, the highest wicket-taker in the women’s game and the current most experience bowler in the team.

Poonam Raut said, “There was pressure, we had made a lot of preparation. I was practising the last two years, how to open, how to play in the power play. In England, the wickets are different and ball swings, and then rains.”

“We have to play in that conditions which were different from India. Our preparation was done accordingly. We went 10-12 days in advance, and that helped us to acclimatise to the conditions,” she said. “Yes, we felt good, the rousing reception was not expected. The way our team has played, we deserved it.”

