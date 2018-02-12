We can do a research into MS Dhoni’s style of wicketkeeping and call it ‘The Mahi Way’: R Sridhar

MS Dhoni recently became the first Indian wicketkeeper to effect 400 dismissals. (Source: AP) MS Dhoni recently became the first Indian wicketkeeper to effect 400 dismissals. (Source: AP)

MS Dhoni’s style of wicketkeeping might be unorthodox but it does the job for him, believes India’s fielding coach R Sridhar.While it is well known that Dhoni is not the one to follow the coaching manual what sets him apart from his contemporaries are his quick reflexes and lightning speed glovework. He recently became the first Indian wicketkeeper to effect 400 dismissals. Stating that Dhoni follows his own style of keeping Sridhar went on to say that he would love to do a research on it and title it as ‘The Mahi way’.

“Dhoni has got his own style, which is so successful for him. I think we can do a research into his style of wicketkeeping and I would like to call it ˜The Mahi Way’. There are so many things to learn from that and so many things that other young keepers may not even be able to contemplate. He is unique in his own way and that is exactly how cricketers should be “ unique in their own way,” Sridhar said.

“He has got great hands. He has definitely the best glovesman as far as keeping for spinners goes. His hands work at the speed of lightning, for stumpings we all know that. That is something which is very innate to him and great to watch. At the same time, for somebody who doesn’t have that skill, it’s a big challenge to get there,” Sridhar stated.

Looking ahead at the 5th ODI, Sridhar ruled out any worries surrounding the vulnerable Indian middle-order.

“There is worry though in the form of the middle order, given that the batting has been too reliant on Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan in this series. The whole endeavour is to look at the state of the game and see which player can be the best at that particular situation. And to give our other batsmen, apart from obviously MS, a chance to go there, take the responsibility and take the game till the end,” he said.

“We want more finishers, we want to train and groom more finishers. At the same time we also want our nos. 5,6,7 to be able to go in, learn the situation and adapt to it. That is why you see the rotation, but very soon I think we will be settling into a fixed 5,6 & 7 as we get closer to the World Cup,” Sridhar concluded by saying.

