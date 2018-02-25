We can be a surprise element in the World T20: Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj scored a fine half-century against South Africa in Newlands. Mithali Raj scored a fine half-century against South Africa in Newlands.

After taking India Women to a comfortable win in the final T20I against South Africa in Newlands, veteran Mithali Raj has claimed that the Indian eves still have a long way to go in terms of the shortest format of the game. Stating that India women’s cricket team needs a lot of hard work in T20 cricket Raj maintained that her side can bring a surprise element in World T20.

“The team still requires a lot of hard work in a lot of areas when it comes to the T20 format. We have been very good in the one-day format, but the way the girls have responded to this format in South Africa, I think there is a lot of scope that we can be a surprise element in the World T20,” ESPN cricinfo quoted Raj saying.

Raj also believes that popularity of women’s cricket is on the rise and said, “Now people back home are keen to watch on television, they want to know what the Indian women’s team is doing in South Africa.”

Ruing that the ODIs were not broadcasted on television she said,” It is just unfortunate the one-dayers weren’t televised but I am happy the T20s were televised and we have given a very good result. So, getting back home, we have the tri-series against Australia and England, which is again going to be televised so I am hoping all of you will get glued to the TV and start cheering for India.”

Revealing that she is not a big fan of the shortest format of the game, Raj went on to say, “Honestly, I am not someone who is very fond of the T20 format. But since I am preparing for the T20 World Cup, it was important for me to start scoring runs in this format to gain that momentum. I am very happy that this series has given me that confidence that I can be a T20 player.”

“It is a conscious effort to turn my game so that I can get used to the T20 format because as an opener it is important that I have all-round shots and also see that aerial route, because the first six overs are crucial so you can give a start to the team,” she concluded by saying.

