We believe in you and we’re with you: Sachin Tendulkar cheers for Indian women’s team

Sachin Tendulkar had a special message for the Indian cricket team that play Australia in the semi-final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017. India have been one of the strongest teams in the tournament but, at the same time, one of their two defeats have come against Australia.

“#WomenInBlue, we believe in you and we’re with you! Good luck! #AUSvIND #WWC17,” said the Indian batting great in a tweet with an image of the women’s team.

Tendulkar had previously posted introductions and messages for captain Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Deepti Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur. Mithali Raj has been one of the most consistent performers for India and one of the all-time greats in the women’s game. She recently became the first female cricketer to reach 2000 ODI runs. She also scored a century in the match against New Zealand that India needed to win so as to qualify for the semi-final. India went on to win that match by 186 runs, dismissing New Zealand for a paltry 79.

India have won just one of the four ODI’s they have played against Australia since the 2013 World Cup. Australia are also the number one ranked team in the world, as opposed to India who are ranked fourth.

