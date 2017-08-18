We as support staff are always looking for ways to improve and welcome any advice from former players: Darren Lehmann

Darren Lehmann also hoped that he could clear misconceptions surrounding workloads and availability. (Source: File) Darren Lehmann also hoped that he could clear misconceptions surrounding workloads and availability. (Source: File)

Ahead of the tough schedule in the coming months, Australian coach Darren Lehmann has called for former players to pass on their experience to help Australia succeed in the near future.

In a letter published by News Corp Australia, Lehmann says, We as support staff are always looking for ways to improve and welcome any advice from you, so if you have any ideas, however ‘out there’ they might be, please reply. Your advice is always helpful. After all, we as players both the past and present don’t have all the answers and as support staff, we are always looking for the best way to drive us forward in the game.

“If at any stage you would like to come into the change rooms or come along to training and see how we do things and prepare, please let us know and we can facilitate the process. The players and staff love seeing you guys around and talking through the game you played.

Lehmann also hoped that he could clear misconceptions surrounding workloads and availability. Commenting on it he said, “As for training, I know there is a lot of talk about bowling workloads etc, and I can say that we always have enough bowling taking place at training for the quicks to get better and the batters to make sure they are getting enough so the misconception sometimes is that they don’t bowl enough.

“This is not the case at the highest level. We are focusing on our skills now with an emphasis on being able to withstand the pressure and create pressure of our own against a variety of opponents throughout the year, both home and away.”, he concluded.

