As a team we can put forward our views to the coach only if asked by BCCI: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is leading the Indian side in West Indies. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli is leading the Indian side in West Indies. (Source: AP)

Captain of the India cricket team Virat Kohli has stated that contrary to popular belief, that the Indian team can put forward their views to the coach or it has a say in the selection of the coaches, the team can only put forward their views only if the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) asks for it.

Speaking at the press conference before the third ODI against West Indies, Virat said, “Contrary to the perception, we as a team can put forward our views to the coach only if asked by BCCI. BCCI has put a process in place and we respect that as a team.” Meanwhile, here are the excerpts from the interview with Virat Kohli at the press conference.

No head coach. What does Virat Kohli look for in a coach?

From a personal point of view, I can’t pinpoint anything or give details. We as a team don’t care for perceptions, we as a team only voice our opinions when being asked by the BCCI there to give us suggestions, so that is something we’ve always gone through as a process. That’s something we respect as a team when asked when asked together. It is not like segregation of anything so we respect that process and procedure and if and when it takes place then we’ll give our suggestions to the BCCI.

Have you been kept in the loop?

Right now we have a series at hand and this is what we are focused on right now. The process is taking place and that is something to be done by BCCI. The process has always been in place. We as a team are focusing on this series right now and we are not focused on anything else now. We are focused on coming here and winning this series and preparing for the game that lies ahead of us.

Would you like to be kept in the loop as it is a big decision?

As I said, our main focus is to win the series and we’d like to be focused on that at the moment and the process is being taken care of by the BCCI. That’s always been the case in the past as well.

Do you need a man manager?

That’s what I am saying. The suggestion is given to the Board who handle the procedure. There’s no point in saying anything out in the open because that is for us as a team to convey to the Board as an when we are asked as I mentioned before.

