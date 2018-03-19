We are slowly gaining confidence in T20s: Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfiqur Rahim believes that there are some things where Bangladesh can improve upon. (Source: AP) Mushfiqur Rahim believes that there are some things where Bangladesh can improve upon. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh suffered a disappointing loss to India in the finals of the Nidahas Trophy but wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim emphasized that all is not lost and they are improving as a team in the shortest format of the game. Stating that there several aspects of the game which needs to be improved, Rahim maintained that they are yet to become a good side in T20 cricket. Throughout the tri-series T20I tournament, the Tigers have spoken about playing’Bangladesh brand of cricket’ but on the day when it mattered most they came up short.

Reflecting on the loss, Rahim said, “To be honest, we have not become that good a side in T20s till now. There are some things which we can improve upon and our team management and coaching staff are looking at those things.”

“At least there was this confidence that we were doing well in ODI and Test formats the last few years and on our day we can beat anyone. I think in T20s we are slowly gaining that confidence as well,” crcibuzz quoted him saying.

“We made it to the final and in that respect it does feel good but it is natural that everyone will feel bad after the defeat. But we feel we will take the experience forward and make it count in the upcoming future,” Rahim concluded by saying.

