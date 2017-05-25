We are not given that sort of privilege which MS Dhoni gets, says Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh has been a part of Mumbai Indians squad. (Source: BCCI) Harbhajan Singh has been a part of Mumbai Indians squad. (Source: BCCI)

Veteran Indian off-spinner, Harbhajan Singh has said that when it comes to matters of selection former skipper MS Dhoni enjoys certain privileges as compared to other senior statesmen.

In an interview to the NDTV, Harbhajan said,”Yes there is no doubt that Dhoni brings a lot to the table apart from his batting, whether he is in form or not. Obviously, we have seen that he is not hitting the ball as well as we have seen.

“But he has been captain and he understands the game and having him in the middle will help a lot of youngsters and people out there who are not feeling great in particular moments. So he has that edge.”, he added.

“But when it comes to me. I do feel that we are not given that sort of privilege,” the bowler added. “We too have played for 19 years and won and lost India matches. I have won two World Cups too. So this privilege is for some players, and for some, it is not and I’m one of those for whom this privilege is not there. I don’t know why that is the case.

“That question of ‘why’, needs to be asked to the selectors. I don’t want to sing my own praises but the amount of cricket others have played even I understand the game as much and what they bring to the table we also bring to the table. We too wish to play for the country as much,” he added.

Commenting on his and Gautam Gambhir’s omission despite doing well in the recently concluded IPL. he said, ‘It is not fair to be honest. Why do we play such tournaments (like the IPL)? We play to get selected to play for India. If people are doing well. Let’s talk about Gautam Gambhir. He has the most number of runs consistently. If I talk about myself, yes, you know we all were hoping that we might be somewhere in the mix. But knowing that in my scenario I knew that If Ashwin will be fit then he will be there in the team and if he is not then I have a chance.

“He (Ashwin) was rested for the IPL because he needs to get fit for the Champions Trophy. I understand all of that. But if you do well, you should be rewarded or considered at least. Aisa naheen key humney discuss naheen kiya, next question. Why do we have two different rules for two different people?” the bowler asked.

On issues of fitness levels, he said, ‘See if someone comes and tells me that this is one thing that is lacking in you that’s the reason you’re not there in the squad but nobody has told me. There is no communication. If someone tells me this is how fit we need you to be, at the end I want to play for India so I will work on it.”

“I don’t know my weakness because nobody has spoken to me. None of the selectors, no one actually. But I’ve always felt that when I do I get somewhere so I’m working hard and I’m sure I’ll get somewhere,” he added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd