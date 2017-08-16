We are like a family and enjoy each other’s success: Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami was impressive with the ball in three Tests vs Sri Lanka. (Source: AP) Mohammed Shami was impressive with the ball in three Tests vs Sri Lanka. (Source: AP)

Mohammed Shami, rested for the upcoming ODIs against Sri Lanka, said the team would look to continue with the winning run in the series starting Sunday. Shami returned home after playing his part in India’s 3-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka in the recently concluded Test series.

“It’s very good to win such a rare series. We will look to continue the momentum and perform well. It’s a team effort and we work in a unit. We are like a family and enjoy each other’s success,” Shami was quoted as saying by PTI.

India have opened up a 15-point lead at top of the ICC Test rankings and Shami credited good understanding between players and the support staff for the same.

“There’s a good understanding among us. We know each other’s strengths. I’ve already said the support staff and the team unit is one of the best,” said the seamer.

Away from the game now, Shami said he will spend time with his family and take rest before hitting the nets again.

“I try to give my 100 per cent and work on my strength which is swing and bowling reverse. But at the moment, I will spend time with my family and take rest. Then I will start practice.”

India ODI Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur

