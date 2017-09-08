We are in the business of supporting the players, says Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland

Cricket Australia Chief Executive James Sutherland said that everyone is now focussed on supporting the players. (Source: Reuters) Cricket Australia Chief Executive James Sutherland said that everyone is now focussed on supporting the players. (Source: Reuters)

Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland came to the defence of the Australian players who were facing flack for their performance in the first Test against Bangladesh. Australia lost the match and it came on the backdrop of a bitter pay dispute between CA and the Australian Cricketers’ Association that had left the players without a contract for a period of time.

“In the professional age of sport there’s an element of inevitability around players’ performances being exposed to reflections on how they’re paid,” said Sutherland, “And the Australian players deserve to be paid very well, they lead the game, they put on the show and they are under extreme pressure in a difficult environment. We’re in the business of supporting them and helping them to win, and rise up the rankings.”

The CA and the players came to an agreement on a new Memorandum of Understanding three weeks after the dispute came to an end and Sutherland said that he is comfortable with where the entire is issue is headed. “We’re very comfortable with where it’s all landed, and having the level of certainty that’s needed to proceed with plans for this summer,” Sutherland said, “Even looking further ahead, it’s amazing how something like this can be all-consuming for a period of time but then, once it’s done, everyone moves on very quickly and is focused on the task at hand.”

“Whether it’s players involved in a Test series in Bangladesh, or on the management and operational side where it’s preparation for a big summer of cricket and the Ashes. We’ve only just signed off on the long-form agreement, but over the next couple of months we’ll have a closer look at learnings that can be applied onto the future,” he added.

