We are going to hold eight PSL matches in Pakistan next year, says Najam Sethi

PSL Chairman, Najam Sethi, who is likely to be approved as the new PCB chief has reportedly said revealed that eight matches in the next edition of the PSL will be played in Pakistan. The PSL which will host its third season next year will most likely see four matches held in Lahore and another four in Karachi. Sethi also stated his desire to bring back international cricket back to Pakistan.

“This time around we are going to hold eight matches in Pakistan,” Sethi told Express Tribune. “Two doubleheaders will take place in Karachi and two doubleheaders will take place in Lahore.”

“All players featuring in the third edition of the PSL will be obliged to play in Pakistan,” he said. “It will be part of their contract that they will be playing here.”

Meanwhile, Sethi also said that arrangements to get a sixth franchise were also being planned. Reportedly as many as 30 national and international parties had expressed an interest in buying the sixth franchise.

It may be recalled here that according to PTI, in the recently concluded AGM meeting, a recommendation was made that Sethi will be given Pride of Performance award by Pakistan government for his service and contribution to Pakistan cricket.

“Perhaps pre-empting the situation, Sethi managed to get this resolution passed which basically confirms that he is very popular in the cricket board,” an insider is quoted by PTI.

