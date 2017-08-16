Sri Lanka cricket team is going through a rough patch, says Upul Tharanga

Upul Tharanga has asked fans for patience ahead of their upcoming ODIs and Twenty20 matches. Upul Tharanga has asked fans for patience ahead of their upcoming ODIs and Twenty20 matches.

Sri Lanka’s limited-overs captain Upul Tharanga has called upon fans for patience ahead of their upcoming ODIs and Twenty20 matches. Admitting that the cricket team representing the island nation is going through a rough patch, Tharanga also went on to remind the glorious past that the Sri Lankan side has seen.

Tharanga, who will be leading Sri Lanka in the upcoming one-day series against India, said, “Every team goes through a rough patch,” Tharanga said in a statement from Sri Lanka Cricket. “This is something that happens in cycles to every team and every nation no matter how great a cricketing nation they are. “Sri Lanka dominated in all three formats for a good 18 years – don’t forget this now when we are going through a rough patch.”

Identifying the various areas for improvement, he said, “These areas are being taken care of, and we are seeing the results behind the scenes – however, it will take a little more time for it to be seen externally, so please have patience, and most importantly have faith,” Tharanga said. Sri Lanka have recalled all-rounders Thisara Perera and Milinda Siriwardana to their limited-overs squad and Tharanga was confident of defeating India.

“Sri Lanka have always been stronger in our white-ball format, and I am confident that we will come out strong and beat India,” he said and concluded by saying, “We have the talent, we have the skill. We have been putting in the hard work, we just need the spirit, and for that we need your support too.”

Squad: Upul Tharanga (captain), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Dhanushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando

