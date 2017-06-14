We are genuinely sorry about the way we performed in Champions Trophy, says AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers will lead South Africa in the upcoming T20I series against England. (Source: Reuters) AB de Villiers will lead South Africa in the upcoming T20I series against England. (Source: Reuters)

South African limited overs skipper AB de Villiers has issued an apology to South Africa fans across the world after his side failed to reach the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy.

In a heartwarming message on facebook he wrote, “We are truly and genuinely sorry about the way we performed in this year’s Champions Trophy and we will keep working hard at our game to make it right!”.

“It’s been 48 hours since that horrible defeat against India and looking back we just had a horrible time with the bat,” De Villiers said and added “We had two low scores against Pakistan and India, we never really gave our bowlers the opportunity to defend those totals, so it’s very disappointing.

Meanwhile, De Villiers is all set to lead the South African side in the upcoming three-match T20 series against England.

“For us, we’ve got a week here in London to train and do gym work and try to stick together as a team as much as we can after all the disappointment we had to face over the last few days. We’re looking forward to the T20 series against England.”he said.

