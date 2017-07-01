We are geared up to fulfil Supreme Court-given mandate, says Vinod Rai

Vinod Rai said that a status report will be filed in the Supreme Court on July 14. Vinod Rai said that a status report will be filed in the Supreme Court on July 14.

The BCCI decided to set up a committee to study and plan the implementation of the Lodha panel reforms but the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators has said that there is no option of not implementing the mandate give by the court.

“There is no question of being disappointed or not (over the outcome of the SGM which decided to form a small committee to revisit certain points of the Supreme Court order). We have a mandate to fulfil and we are geared up to fulfil it whether the SGM takes decision this way or that,” COA’s chairman Vinod Rai said.

Referring to Supreme Court’s order on Junly 18, 2016 that asked for reforms in BCCI, Rai said whether the board agrees or not, the order will be implemented.

“We were building a consensus (among the members) but if the consensus is not built up, we will have to implement the mandate. It’s as simple as that,” he said. “Whether the (BCCI) members implement or not the (Supreme) Court’s directive is to implement the order and that will be done.”

The matter will next come up in the court on July 14 and Rai said a report will be filed in the court about the status of implementation of the reforms.

“Of course we will file the status report. Court is meeting on July 14 and we will file it. It will also come out on the (BCCI) website, but it will take a while as more information is required,” he added after the meeting which he said was about “taking stock of general, routine matters”.

A new constitution will be adopted by the BCCI in September and Rai said that is that does not happen, the court will direct for new constitution and BCCI’s office bearers will be decided based on it.

“Of course the timeline remains the same. (BCCI) AGM is in September. A new constitution will either be adopted by SGM or the Court will direct. Then the AGM will meet. I am hoping by October 31st our work will be done as the new office-bearers would have been elected as per the new constitution,” he added.

Rai said that it is upto the members of the Cricket Advisory Committee Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman to find a new coach for the Indian team after Anil Kumble resigned from the job. He also said that he is ‘okay’ with BCCI extending the deadline to apply for the job to invite more candidates.

“How can I expect or deny speculation (of coach selection). I am not involved in the process. CAC will make the choice,” he said. “I am okay with extension of the deadline.”

