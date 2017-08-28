We are confident of knocking over Bangladesh: Ashton Agar

Ashton Agar last played a Test match in 2013 Ashes at Lord’s. (Source: File) Ashton Agar last played a Test match in 2013 Ashes at Lord’s. (Source: File)

Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar is confident that Australia can chase down any target set by the hosts in the first Test.

“We’re positive. We’ve had a pretty good fightback today and anything can happen on this wicket. Things happen so quickly when the ball is spinning and turning and as you saw tonight a few of them really jumped, so we’re confident that if we get on a bit of a roll tomorrow we can knock them over,” Agar said.

After my first ball, which I had a bit of luck on, I thought I may as well try and make them pay and take some time out of the game. Pretty much watch the ball and make good decisions. Hit mostly with the spin. They bowled quite well to their credit, their spinners were really accurate, it was quite tough out there at times and you just have to wait for a bad ball and something you can capitalize on,” he added.

It’s definitely getting a bit harder. Off the good stuff though, it’s not too bad, although it is starting to spin a bit more off the good part of the wicket. It’s going to be some pretty tough Test cricket over the next couple of days.

“It’s going to get harder and harder to bat on. This is what spinners love, when the ball jumps and spins. You have to remain patient though, they’re good players of spin, and they played it pretty well tonight so me, Lyon and Maxwell are going to have to be patient and really accurate tomorrow and hopefully we get our rewards.”

