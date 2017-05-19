We are all paid very well, and looked after by the ECB, says Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes stressed England are still in the series after losing the second Test in Vizag and trail five-match series 1-0. (Source: PTI) Chris Woakes stressed England are still in the series after losing the second Test in Vizag and trail five-match series 1-0. (Source: PTI)

England’s Chris Woakes said that England are unlikely to face a similar predicament to what Australia are facing as they all paid “very well and looked after by the ECB and the PCA.” Woakes is currently in Spain with the rest of the England team and is expected to be part of their three-match ODI series against South Africa.

“It’s not on our radar – we are paid very well and looked after by the ECB and the PCA,” said Woakes, “What lies ahead lies ahead, and we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.”

Australian players have taken a firm stance in refusing to accept a new method of remuneration from Cricket Australia with vice-captain David Warner stating that the country may be left with no team to play in the Ashes coming alter in the year. Warner’s comments came after CA chief James Sutherland said that the rebelling players may be left without employment if they don’t agree to the new terms of remuneration.

“It sounds like the (Australia) players are standing firm for what they believe in,” said Woakes, “If it gets to the stage where the Ashes are under threat, of course it would be a shame for it to not go ahead. It’s the pinnacle… but we are concentrating on what comes next.”

Woakes is returning from a successful stint in the IPL for the Kolkata Knight Riders. He took 17 wickets in 13 matches with an economy of 8.77. This included a personal best of 3/6.

