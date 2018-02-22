Canada PM Justin Trudeau plays cricket with Kapil Dev, Mohammad Azharuddin; watch video

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau watches as his son plays cricket at Modern School in New Delhi on Thursday (Express Photo/Abhinav Saha) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau watches as his son plays cricket at Modern School in New Delhi on Thursday (Express Photo/Abhinav Saha)

On the sidelines of his official visit to India, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tried his hand at cricket on Thursday. Along with his children, Trudeau took to the pitch along with former Indian captains Kapil Dev and Mohammad Azharuddin. The Canadian PM landed in India last Saturday as part of a week-long tour on the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has visited the Taj Mahal in Agra and Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat.

On Friday, Trudeau and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral talks in the national capital. Key areas including trade and investment, energy, science and innovation, higher education, infrastructure development, skill development and, space will be discussed.

#WATCH: Canadian Prime Minister #JustinTrudeau along with his children at a cricket ground in #Delhi. Former Indian captains Kapil Dev & Mohd Azharuddin also present. pic.twitter.com/qJmKhtrNMX — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2018

Trudeau played cricket along with former Indian captains Kapil Dev and Mohammad Azharuddin (Express Photo/Abhinav Saha) Trudeau played cricket along with former Indian captains Kapil Dev and Mohammad Azharuddin (Express Photo/Abhinav Saha)

