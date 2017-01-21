Watch: Virat Kohli’s heart touching message after winning the series over England

After clinching the ODI series at Cuttack, the recently-appointed Indian skipper Virat Kohli seemed extremely delighted with the team’s performance and the overwhelming support from the nation. The young captain on Saturday uploaded a video thanking the team and supporters for their never-ending faith and trust on him and his team. Virat and company will take on the English on Sunday at Eden Garden in the third and final ODI of the series.

Virat, in this video, gracefully thanks all his supporters, Watch:

Big thanks to all the fans. 👍👍. Have a great day. #makemostofit#makeadifference A video posted by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jan 20, 2017 at 10:03pm PST

