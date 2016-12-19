WATCH VIDEO: Karun Nair’s parents react to his triple century

Karun Nair is only the second Indian player to have scored a 300 in Test matches. (Source: twitter) Karun Nair is only the second Indian player to have scored a 300 in Test matches. (Source: twitter)

Karun Nair became the second Indian to score a triple century in Test cricket on day 4 of the fifth Test between India and England at Chennai. This is only his third Test match and he had earlier become the third Indian to convert their maiden Test ton into a double century. He went on to upstage that by adding nearly 100 runs in the final session.

A proud moment for @karun126‘s parents as they laud his performance in Chennai #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Fxeed6A5gR — BCCI (@BCCI) 19 December 2016

Karun’s parents were in the stands and understandably enough were overjoyed for their son. “From childhood he has struggled, now he has achieved it. I’m proud of my son,” said Karun Nair’s father. “Very proud, feeling like I am in heaven,” said his mother. When asked if he felt any added pressure due to the presence of his parents in the stands while he was close to getting to the 300-run mark, Karun said that there was no such feeling as my dad watches all his games any way.

A triple hundred for @karun126 followed by the declaration from #TeamIndia skipper. India 759/7d, lead #ENG(477) by 282 runs pic.twitter.com/q18MnGeo59 — BCCI (@BCCI) 19 December 2016

Karun Nair’s efforts was backed up by cameos from Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, with whom he had partnerships of more than 100 runs. The 138 run-stand for the seventh wicket with Ravindra Jadeja was especially damaging for England as it was made in just 19 overs. India thus crossed their highest ever Test total and declared at 759/7 with a 270-run-lead over England.

India are already leading the five match series 3-0 and will need to take all 10 wickets on the final day at Chennai to ensure a 4-0 victory. Avoiding defeat in this match would have extended India’s unbeaten run to 18 Tests, the longest period ever in Indian Test history.

