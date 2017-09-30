Watch Video: Australia cricketer becomes first to be penalised for ‘fake fielding’

Match between Cricket Australia XI and Queensland. (Cricket Australia) Match between Cricket Australia XI and Queensland. (Cricket Australia)

Australia cricketer Marnus Labuschagne has become the first player to be penalised according to cricket’s new law against “fake fielding”. He plays for Queensland in Australia’s domestic crickte. On Friday, he helped his side beat Cricket Australia XI.

During CA XI’s innings, Labuschagne was standing at the mid-off position. Batsman Param Uppal drove the ball in that direction and Labuschagne dived to stop the ball but it had already passed him. He, however, faked to throw the ball back to the bowler which prompted Uppal to turn around mid-way from the run. He later realised that the ball was past the fielder and completed his run.

According to MCC’s new Law 41.5, “it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball”. The umpires have the discretion to award five penalty runs if they determine that such deception is wilful.”

Cricket Australia XI were awarded five penalty runs for this incident. While the new rules come into affect only from October 1, it appears that this match was also played under the new ones.

In a paper summarising the Law changes, the MCC stated specifically that mock fielding was regarded as unfair. “Where a fielder feigns to field the ball and/or feigns to throw a non-existent ball in an attempt to prevent the batsmen running” is what the change stated.

