WATCH: Karun Nair celebrates his maiden double hundred for India

Karun Nair is the highest run scorer for India against England at number six. (Source: Reuters) Karun Nair is the highest run scorer for India against England at number six. (Source: Reuters)

On the third day of the fifth Test in Chennai, KL Rahul had a heartbreak. When on 199, he lobbed a wide delivery from Adil Rashid to Jos Buttler positioned at point. He was caught and missed a chance to score his maiden Test double century.

But on the fourth day of the Test, Rahul’s teammate in the Karnataka Ranji team Karun Nair scored his maiden Test ton and later converted it into a double century.

Karun, playing only his third Test for India, made his double ton off just 306 balls and the innings had 23 hits to the boundary and one over it.

On the third day, Karun was at the non-striker’s end when Rahul was dismissed for 199. The former ended the day at 71* and continued to play positive when he resumed his innings on Monday.

Karun also became the third Indian to covert his maiden century into a double. The other two Indians are Vinod Kambli and Dilip Sardesai who had scored 224 and 200* respectively.

Once he reached the milestone, Karun took off his helmet and took the applause from the Chennai crowd as India continued to strengthen its lead. The Indian dressing room was also on its feet as they applauded the effort.

The youngster was clam in the celebration, like he was during his innings. No rash shot but he still was lucky as he was dropped by Alastair Cook on Sunday evening when was in his 30s.

200 ✅! @karun126 brings up his maiden double hundred in Test cricket #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/MDmFdIlmh2 — BCCI (@BCCI) 19 December 2016

Nair made his debut in the third Test of this series against England in Mohali. That was not a fruitful debut for him as he was run-out for only four runs.

