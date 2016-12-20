WATCH: Indian team applauds Chepauk crowd after winning fifth Test at Chennai

The Chepauk crowd was treated to a masterclass performance from India. (Source: Instagram) The Chepauk crowd was treated to a masterclass performance from India. (Source: Instagram)

It was shrouded in doubt a few days before the match began because of the destruction caused by Cyclone Vardah. Regardless, the fifth Test between India and England did happen at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai and it went through without any hurdles. Moreover, good crowds turned up in the stands throughout the five days. Virat Kohli’s team hence decided to do a lap of honour around the ground, thanking the ground staff along the way and applauding the crowd for their support.

Although it did look like England would be able to wrestle a draw from the final day, Ravindra Jadeja confounded them into collapsing after lunch. England lost their last five wickets for a mere 15 runs thus suffering an innings defeat despite posting a total of 477 runs when they batted first.

#TeamIndia take a lap of honour after winning the Chennai Test and winning the series 4-0 #INDvENG

The Chepauk crowd was treated to three spectacles through the course of the five days. The first was KL Rahul’s knock that took him within touching distance of his first Test double hundred. The crowd also fell silent when he got dismissed at 199 but slowly picked up the noise to give him a rapturous applause as he walked off.

The second was Karun Nair’s incredible triple century. He was wearing only his third Indian Test cap but managed to not just convert his Test hundred into a double century but upstage that and become only the second Indian to get a triple century. His partnership with Ravindra Jadeja gave India nearly 140 runs in under 20 overs and helped them post 759 runs before declaring, the highest total India has ever got to in Test matches.

The third was Ravindra Jadeja who managed left England on their knees despite bowling on a track that was not offering a lot of spin. He took seven wickets in addition to taking a brilliant catch to dismiss Jonny Bairstow. Karun Nair was declared man of the match while skipper Virat Kohli was man of the series.

