WATCH: How Sachin Tendulkar spotted MS Dhoni’s leadership ability

Sachin Tendulkar took a ride back to old days and revealed how he saw MS Dhoni with the potential of being a leader. It was during his conversations on fielding positions with the wicketkeeper-batsman that made Tendulkar realise about his leadership ability.

In the second part of Breakfast with Champions with Gaurav Kapur, Sachin said, “Whenever I used to be fielding in the slips, I would be discussing with him, constantly, about the fielding positions. I would say my opinions and ask him what he thought about them. It was during these interactions that I picked on his leadership ability.”

Speaking about the ’emotional’ moment when his mother came to watch his final Test in 2013, Tendulkar said, “In the middle of the game, Dhoni asked me to stay away from the huddle. I knew they were planning something (for my send-off). That moment it struck me (that I was retiring). That made me emotional. The rest of the people had seen me before, but my mother was the only one who had never seen me play ever; never ever.

Revealing why his family hardly came to watch him play, Tendulkar said, “I would tell them that even if you come, hide somewhere. I have to focus on my game. Even, Anjali (his wife) would never come to stadium.” In India’s tour to Australia in 2003-2004, Anjali had attended the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, where Tendulkar was out on the first ball. “She just got up and left. She never came to watch me play again. Then she came for my last Test match.”

The Master-Blaster also revealed how, during his under-15 days, he and his teammates used to flood Sourav Ganguly’s room while he was sleeping and his bond with Virender Sehwag. “I have batted so much with Viru that when the entire world thinks he will not hit, he will definitely hit.”

