WATCH: Birthday boy Bhuvneshwar Kumar in conversation with ‘spin twins’ Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

India’s victory in the second ODI against South Africa was led by a brilliant performance by their wristspinners – Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. While Yadav picked up three wickets, Chahal returned with figures of 5/22 and became the first spinner to grab a fifer against South Africa in South Africa. After the second ODI, birthday boy Bhuvneshwar Kumar along with Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal squared up with microphones for bcci.tv and dissected each other’s bowling. In a short interview, it was Bhuvneshwar who donned the reporter’s hat and asked the Indian twins on their recent success which has made cricketing fraternity across the world sit up and take notice.

In his first over the match, Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets and reflecting on it he said that there was no plan as such and the first wicket just came off a bad ball. “The batsman was having an open stance and I pitched it short. Nothing exceptional but sometimes you end up getting a wicket even on an ordinary delivery.” “Runs were at a premium, I just bowled another good ball and the batsman edged it to the slips,” he added.

Calling him as the Rock of team India, Bhuvneshwar asked the leg-spinner to describe his feelings on picking up his first five-wicket haul. “Feels extremely good since it has come against South Africa- the number one side in the world. Taking my first fifer in overseas conditions is special.

Commenting on his partnership with Kuldeep, Chahal said, “We enjoy each others success, and always share our inputs on the pitch and bowl together. We enjoy bowling in a partnership.”

The duo also spoke about the wickets on offer and maintained that the true bounce on the surface is helpful for spinners. “Before coming here, we knew wickets will be faster, so it could be helpful spinners. Another aspect is the true bounce off the wicket which results in the ball reaching the bat faster as compared to subcontinent wickets. So batsmen are unable to go on the backfoot as often they want to. In fact I am enjoying bowling more on these wickets than in India, there is more bounce, turn and drift.

Chahal and I looked to use the bounce to our advantage, said Kuldeep.

Speaking about the importance of variations, Kuldeep said, “Variations come to use when you mix up deliveries by reading the batsmen’s minds. Only then does it benefits you and the team. I try to play with the mindset of the batsmen. If we try to curb runs then it might result in more flow of runs – so instead we focus on getting wickets.”

