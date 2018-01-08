Top News
WATCH: Australia’s jubilant dressing room celebration after 4-0 Ashes win

Australia won the Ashes series 4-0 after beating England by an innings and 123 runs in the fifth Test at the SCG.

Ashes series Australia celebrate after winning Ashes 4-0.

Australian cricketers were in a jubilant mood as they partied and celebrated in the dressing room after thrashing England 4-0 in the Ashes series on Monday. The hosts won the fifth Test at the SCG by an innings and 123 runs.

Captain Steve Smith, who made 687 runs that included three centuries and a career-best 239, helped Australia to the third spot in the latest ICC team rankings. While interacting with former Australia captain Mark Taylor, who was interviewing him in the dressing room for Nine.com, Smith told that it was a special victory. “This is pretty special. It has been amazing couple of months. The work these guys have put in has been so good and they are going to enjoy tonight for sure. It was always crucial. We always wanted to finish 5-0.”

Australia’s bowling quartet – Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon – all picked up 20 wickets each in the series and with the win, the Aussies have regained the Ashes urn. Australia took an unassailable lead after winning the first three encounters of the five-match series. The rain-affected fourth clash ended in a draw and later the Steve Smith-led side thumped the Englishmen in the fifth match.

Australia and England will now play an ODI series followed by a T20 tri-series also featuring New Zealand.

