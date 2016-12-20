WATCH: A jubilant Indian dressing room after emphatic England win

There were a few ‘hip hip hurrays’ as the camera panned around the dressing room. (Source: Facebook) There were a few ‘hip hip hurrays’ as the camera panned around the dressing room. (Source: Facebook)

The Indian team looked a relaxed lot in the dressing room. They had, after all, managed to triumph over England by an innings and 75 runs despite conceding 477 runs in England’s first sojourn in the match at Chennai.

Captain Virat Kohli had, in the presentation ceremony lauded his team’s efforts for managing to win emphatically four times in the series despite losing four tosses out of five and conceding more than 400 runs at Mumbai and Chennai. India enjoyed innings victories at both venues. While he hasn’t been able to make much of an impact with the bat in the Chennai Test, he has been India’s go-to-man and scored 655 runs in the five-match series. It was because of this that he received the man of the series award.

There were a few ‘hip hip hurrays’ as the camera panned around the dressing room. KL Rahul looked to be rather hesitant to come in its glare having joined a rather unwanted club. He may take solace from the fact that he scored more runs in that one innings than Jonny Bairstow managed in the entire series. Hardik Pandya, only a squad player in this series, was standing alongside Day 5 hero Ravindra Jadeja. “Yes, Yes, finally,” was a visibly tired and relieved Virat Kohli managed to say.

India are now unbeaten in 18 Tests, the most that any Indian side has managed in the longest format of the game. Virat Kolhi and co. will now have a significant time to stretch their legs before they will be led back out to the pitch, this time by MS Dhoni, to play England in an ODI series.

