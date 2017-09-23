Wasim Akram spends time in the gym, see pic

Wasim Akram shared picture of him spending time in the gym. (Source: Instagram) Wasim Akram shared picture of him spending time in the gym. (Source: Instagram)

Wasim Akram is 51 years old and the seamer continues to stay fit and continues to work out even after more than a decade of retiring from the sport. The legendary Pakistan seamer may not be causing havoc in batsmen’s minds anymore but he is working to ensure bowlers of today do that for their opposite numbers. He has worked with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to hone the skills of the seamers and now the “Sultan of Swing” is the director of operations for Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with Tom Moody to take up as the coach.

On Saturday, he posted a picture on Instagram with him flexing his muscles and spending time in the gym. He wrote, “Today’s work was tough but I’m sticking to the program – no pain no gain! #Workout #Training #goals #gym #nopainnogain #feelgood”.

At the launch of the logo of Multan Sultans, Akram said, “The third season of PSL will be even more enthralling as it will feature Multan Sultans as the sixth team, and will be a treat for the crowd which will now get to see more home games after the successful return of international cricket in the country.”

Akram played 104 Test matches and 356 ODIs picking up 414 wickets and 502 wickets respectively with 25 and six fifers to his name.

