Wasim Akram names an Indian batsman as his prized wicket

Wasim Akram revealed Sunil Gavaskar as his prized wicket. (Source: AP File) Wasim Akram revealed Sunil Gavaskar as his prized wicket. (Source: AP File)

Former Pakistan captain and legend of the sport, Wasim Akram is one name that would feature in many players’ list for top bowlers ever. Known for his fiersome swinging deliveries and ability to get the ball to stay low for an undefendable yorker, when he speaks about his prized wicket or the batsman he found difficult to bowl to, one listens.

“I have bowled at many great batsmen but my prize wicket will remain as that of Sunil Gavaskar, one of the greatest openers. If anyone is keen to learn proper batting technique, then one should watch Gavaskar who batted without a helmet and was always right on top,” said Akram to Gulfnews.

From Little Master to Master Blaster, Akram praised Sachin Tendulkar for being a ‘true master of the game’. The 1992 World Cup winner applauded Tendulkar for being “a great guy, a true master of the game. No controversy despite a long career. It has only been cricket for him on and off the field. The best cricketer the world has seen.”

This is not the first time that Akram has reflected on his admiration of Tendulkar – even when the Mumbai player was then a budding talent. “I had the gut feeling that this boy was something special. When he made his debut against us in Pakistan I was stunned by his technique and the way he played, the way he got back to play after being hit on the chin,” he had told the Khaleej Times back in 2015.

“Apart from the talent, I saw the time he had to play his shots. Eventually he proved me right. He got 100 international hundreds and became the best batsman the world has ever seen, “he added.

From legends of yesterday to star of today, Akram called India skipper Virat Kohli as a ‘modern great’. “Kohli is the modern great. Thirty two one day hundreds, and that too most of his hundreds in second innings for a winning cause and that shows the greatness of this player,” he said.

