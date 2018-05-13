Wasim Akram not happy with absence of green stripe from uniform

Pakistan are playing Ireland in the latters’ first-ever Test match. (Source: Reuters) Pakistan are playing Ireland in the latters’ first-ever Test match. (Source: Reuters)

Legendary left-arm seam bowler Wasim Akram is not happy with the latest kit that the Pakistan players have at their disposal in their Only Test match against Ireland being played in Dublin. The historic Test match, a first for Ireland, had Pakistan players wearing sweaters without the traditional green stripe on the arm. Traditionally, Pakistan wear the sweaters in Tests in England, and now in Ireland, with the green stripe a key element of the uniform. However, for some unknown reason, Pakistan’s cricketers didn’t wear sweaters with a green neckline when they opted to bat first against Ireland in the milestone moment in world cricket.

Taking exception to this, Akram highlighted the missing stripe with a picture from the broadcast. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Where is the green stripe gone from our sweater? Not cool ,” along with the TV footage grab which shows a Pakistani player in just white clothing.

Where is the green stripe gone from our sweater ? Not cool . pic.twitter.com/KLRFD39MqJ — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) May 12, 2018

A day later, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) replied to the legendary bowler by saying they will look into the matter and are taking it “seriously”. The board wrote in response, “Thank you @wasimakramlive for pointing this out. We are going to seriously inquire into the matter.”

Thank you @wasimakramlive for pointing this out. We are going to seriously inquire into the matter. http://t.co/5FOgzrNAPa — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) May 13, 2018

Ireland became the 11th nation to play Test cricket as they take on Pakistan at Malahide in a village ground played which has been packed to capacity for the historic moment. Play was washed out on the first day before second day began with full sunshine to put Pakistan in to bat. Boyd Rankin, who had previously picked up one wicket for England in his solitary Test appearance before switching allegiance to his native country, was the man to provide the breakthrough ad become Ireland’s first wicket-taker in Tests.

