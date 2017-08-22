Wasim Akram expresses delight after PCB confirms World XI tour

Wasim Akram expressed joy after PCB confirmed World XI tour of Pakistan. (Source: PTI) Wasim Akram expressed joy after PCB confirmed World XI tour of Pakistan. (Source: PTI)

Pakistan is finally set to host international cricket after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday confirmed that a World XI series would be held in Lahore after getting nod from Punjab Government for ‘Presidential level security’ for the tour.

Expressing his views on the same, former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram on his Twitter account wrote, “I grew up watching my heroes play right before my eyes, now this generation will be able to do the same InshAllah #CricketIsComingBackHome.”

Pakistan just managed to host Zimbabwe in 2015 for a bilateral ODI series after most of the teams boycotted visiting the country after the Sri Lankan cricket team was attacked by gunmen in 2009 while touring Pakistan. Moreover, Sri Lanka and West Indies too have agreed to play T20 international in September and November respectively.

“Cricket West Indies and Pakistan Cricket Board are advancing discussions that will see the West Indies team play the T20 matches with Pakistan in Lahore in late November,” said a statement released by the PCB.

“My mission statement is to bring back international cricket to Pakistan and hopefully we will be able to announce the full World XI side in next two to three days,” PCB chairman Najam Sethi told a news conference.

“It was a very difficult task convincing the Sri Lankan board to send their team to Lahore once again but they have shown great courage in accepting our request and hopefully if security arrangements are confirmed they will come and play T20 matches in October,” he added.

