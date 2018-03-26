Presents Latest News

Wasim Akram coaches Pakistani kid with similar action, see pic

Wasim Akram had recently taken notice of a viral video where a young boy was seen bowling with a similar action as him.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: March 26, 2018 6:36 pm
Wasim Akram, Wasim Akram Hasan Akhtar, Wasim Akram wonderkid, Pakistan, cricket, indian express news Wasim Akram can be seen imparting the tricks of the trade to young Hasan Akhtar. (Source: Twitter)
Former Pakistan captain and left-arm seamer Wasim Akram had recently taken notice of a viral video where a young boy was seen bowling with a similar action as him. The youngster, six-and-a-half years old Hasan Akhtar, not only had a identical action as Akram but also displayed terrific accuracy with the ball. On Monday, ‘the sultan of swing’ shared an image on social media where he met young Hasan and was seen training the boy and imparting the tricks of the trade to the little one.

“Really enjoyed myself spending quality time with Hasan, young sensation from Chichawatni. Unbelievable skills at his age remember that he is only six and a half.” Akram wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Akram had taken notice of the video and tweeted, “Where is this boy??? We have serious talent flowing through the veins of our nation and no platform for these kids to be discovered. It’s time we do something about it #TheFutureOfCricketIsWithOurYouth.”

Reportedly, Hasan bowls hours in his backyard in Chichawatni. He loves playing cricket and is an ardent fan of Wasim Akram and one day wants to emulate his idol by donning the green jersey.

