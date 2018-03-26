Wasim Akram coaches Pakistani kid with similar action, see pic

Wasim Akram can be seen imparting the tricks of the trade to young Hasan Akhtar. (Source: Twitter) Wasim Akram can be seen imparting the tricks of the trade to young Hasan Akhtar. (Source: Twitter)

Former Pakistan captain and left-arm seamer Wasim Akram had recently taken notice of a viral video where a young boy was seen bowling with a similar action as him. The youngster, six-and-a-half years old Hasan Akhtar, not only had a identical action as Akram but also displayed terrific accuracy with the ball. On Monday, ‘the sultan of swing’ shared an image on social media where he met young Hasan and was seen training the boy and imparting the tricks of the trade to the little one.

“Really enjoyed myself spending quality time with Hasan, young sensation from Chichawatni. Unbelievable skills at his age remember that he is only six and a half.” Akram wrote on Twitter.

Explaining the importance of front arm. He was all ears 👂 he already knows how to grip the ball for out swing and in swing. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/SUZ4KVcEiA — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) 26 March 2018

Earlier, Akram had taken notice of the video and tweeted, “Where is this boy??? We have serious talent flowing through the veins of our nation and no platform for these kids to be discovered. It’s time we do something about it #TheFutureOfCricketIsWithOurYouth.”

I just recieved this video and don’t know about this brilliant kid, want to know your thoughts abt this terrific bowling. @wasimakramlive @shoaib100mph @iramizraja @SAfridiOfficial pic.twitter.com/8JPRQNHlfj — Faizan Ramzan (@faizanramzank) 27 February 2018

Reportedly, Hasan bowls hours in his backyard in Chichawatni. He loves playing cricket and is an ardent fan of Wasim Akram and one day wants to emulate his idol by donning the green jersey.

