Washington Sundar puts India Red on top against India Blue in Duleep Trophy Final

Washington Sundar with his father. (Source: PTI) Washington Sundar with his father. (Source: PTI)

Washington Sundar smashed a fifty and scalped two key batsmen to put India Red in the driver’s seat against India Blue on the second day of the Duleep Trophy final in Lucknow on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old Sundar blasted six fours and five sixes in his 88-run knock after India Red resumed their innings at an overnight score of 317 for five.

Sundar was supported by Vijay Gohil (29) and Basil Thampi (17) as India Red posted 438 all out in 127.2 overs in their first innings on Tuesday.

In reply, opener Abhimanyu Easwaran (87) scored an unbeaten 123-ball 87, laced with 10 boundaries to take India Blue to 181 for five in 45 overs.

At stumps, Jaydev Unadkat (27) was giving company to Easwaran with India Blue still trailing by 302 runs at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium.

Off-spinner Sundar (2/55) and left-arm spinner Gohil (3/65) weaved a web of spin to make life difficult for India Blue, who had some experienced batsmen such as Suresh Raina (1) and Manoj Tiwary (25).

Easwaran and wicket-keeper batsman Srikar Bharat (8) shared a 50-run opening partnership before Gohil dismissed the latter in the 16th over.

Tiwary then joined Easwaran and the duo added another 42 runs when Gohil returned to induce a thick edge which was nicely caught behind by Dinesh Karthik.

In the next over, skipper Raina became a victim of Sundar as India Blue slipped to 94 for three in 29th over.

Deepak Hooda (12) also couldn’t stay longer as he was sent back by Gohil with Siddarth Kaul taking the catch. Ishan Kishan’s (0) stay lasted just five balls when he became the

second victim of Sundar, who trapped him infront of wicket.

Unadkat then shared an unconquered 58 run stand with Easwaran.

Brief Score:

India Red 1st innings: 483 allout in 127.2 overs (Washington Sundar 88; BA Bhatt 4/154)

India Blue 1st innings: 181-5 in 45 overs (AR Easwaran 87 not out; V Gohil 3/65).

