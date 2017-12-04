Playing for India alongside MS Dhoni will be special, says Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar expressed happiness at being able to play alongside MS Dhoni. (Source: BCCI) Washington Sundar expressed happiness at being able to play alongside MS Dhoni. (Source: BCCI)

Washington Sundar earned his maiden India call-up for the T20 series against Sri Lanka on Monday. But his selection for the national team has turned even more special as he will now play alongside his teammate from Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), MS Dhoni.

Washington, who has been one of the finds of the season from the tenth edition of the IPL, spoke exclusively to the indianexpress.com moments after his summon to the national side and chatted at length about how he had an inclination of his selection and how glad he is to earn a call-up at such a young age and make his parents proud.

The Tamil-Nadu all-rounder is a young talent who has the maturity beyond his age and with Dhoni’s support and inputs in the IPL, he transformed as an impact bowler. A fortnight before he is about to share the dressing room with Dhoni for team India, Sundar said, “Any cricketer would want to play alongside MS Dhoni. I have played a few games with him in the IPL but playing alongside him for the country is different, quite special. I am really looking forward to it. He always makes the job easier for any bowler and he did the same for me as well. So I am happy that I am able to represent India when he is also in the team.”

Washington, who excelled in the IPL while bowling during the powerplays to the likes of Rohit Sharma and Brendon McCullum, said that he cannot pinpoint whether it was his domestic performances or those in the IPL, which earned him a spot in the Indian team. “I cannot be particular on what contributed to my selection but I think I did well in IPL and I also played a match against Australia representing Board Presidents XI and I did well there. Last year, I also did well in Vijay Hazare and Deodhar Trophy. So I think everything put together worked for me.”

“At the back of my mind, I had a belief that I may be picked for the T20’s,” the 18 year-old added.

When asked what role he would prefer in the Indian team, Sundar maintained that he would love to contribute to whichever area the Indian team finds him best suited. “I think I want to be a player in whichever area my team needs me the most. I think I should be a versatile player rather than sticking to just one spot.”

Meanwhile, celebrations are yet to begin at his quaint neighborhood of Triplicane in Chennai. “The news is yet to spread. Since I got the information from my coach, I informed only my parents and a few close friends. My parents are extremely happy. Any parent whose son is just 18 years old and is representing the country already at the highest level will be. It is the happiest moment for them. I am happy that I got a call at this stage and I would like to take this opportunity and make the most of it.”

On this special occasion, Washington also remembered the late Army officer PD Washington after whom he got his first name. PD Washington was his father’s mentor who lived two streets away from the Sundar family and died before Washington Sundar was born. “He was extremely fond of cricket. My father believes PD Washington lives in me and today I am really happy and proud that I have his name and will represent the country,” he signed off.

