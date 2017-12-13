Washington Sundar makes India debut in 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka

Washington Sundar made his ODI debut for India. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Washington Sundar made his ODI debut for India. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Washington Sundar was expected to make his debut for India in the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Mohali on Wednesday and it was confirmed when he was handed his India cap by head coach of the Indian cricket team Ravi Shastri before the start of the second ODI. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder is just 18 years old and bowls off-spin apart from possessing some good batting skills. Sundar was part of the Indian T20I team for upcoming T20Is against Sri Lanka but was drafted in the ODI team as last-minute replacement for injured Kedar Jadhav.

He came to limelight through the this year’s Indian Premier League in which he played a crucial role to held Steve Smith-led Rising Pune Supergiant to reach the final. Later, he emerged as the highest run-scorer and highest wicket-taker in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

In Ranji Trophy, he has played 12 matches and scored 532 runs at an average of 31.29. He also has a century and two half-centuries in the 12 First-Class games. He has done a better with his bowling in First-Class cricket. In the 12 matches, he has 30 wickets and that too at an average of 26.93. He has two five-wicket hauls and one ten-wicket haul. In List A career, Sundar has played nine games. He has taken seven wickets in those matches but his economy rate of 3.93 makes him a valuable assest.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd