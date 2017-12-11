Was thinking a month ago that I hadn’t been run out in a four-day game: Cameron Bancroft on partnership with David Warner

Cameron Bancroft has enjoyed an impressive start to his cricketing career. (Source: Reuters) Cameron Bancroft has enjoyed an impressive start to his cricketing career. (Source: Reuters)

Australian rookie Cameron Bancroft has enjoyed an impressive start to his cricketing career. Opening the batting with David Warner in the first Test he scored a match-winning 78. However, a run-out in the second Test did put a blot on their partership.

He (Warner) probably made a bit of a mistake. I trusted his call and he was very definitive in that and then changed his mind,” said Bancroft while speaking to reporters.

“Talk about Mother Cricket coming back and biting you on the arse. I was thinking about a month ago that I hadn’t been run out in a four-day game,” he jovially added.

Speaking on Warner, the 25-year-old said,””He’s (Warner) been great. We’ve got to know each other personally a little bit and the more we play cricket together the more relationships and partnerships develop,” he added. “One thing we’ve both done quite well is been able to get off strike… we’ve got a lot of singles and that’s probably a pretty good reflection of your ability to function (together) really well.”

Always in the first session at the WACA it can be quite hard work, but like anything, if you’re willing to put in the hard yards early you can reap rewards later in the game.”

“It’s such a fast outfield that you don’t have to worry too much about scoring, the ball goes through the infield and you instantly get two even if you don’t hit it really well. That’s the beauty of playing at the WACA,” he added.

