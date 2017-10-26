Was scared to watch myself on TV after revealing spot fixing approach, says Sarfraz Ahmed

Sarfraz Ahmed was approached for spot fixing last week. (Source: ICC) Sarfraz Ahmed was approached for spot fixing last week. (Source: ICC)

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, who had reported being approached for spot fixing last week, said that even though he was relieved that it was all over, the prospect of watching himself on Television frightened him.

Relieved that things are getting normal again, Ahmed said in Abu Dhabi. “Whatever happened, it is done and I did what I was supposed to do. But I wasn’t frightened after informing; in fact, I was more scared watching myself on TV. I was discussed on TV so much that at some stage I started to feel fear. But by the grace of Allah, everything is getting normal. When you are going into a series you need to be normal and everything is going good so far.”

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday confirmed a player was approached with a fixing offer during the ongoing one-day series with Sri Lanka but he reported the matter to the Board’s anti-corruption unit.

Head coach Mickey Arthur on Sunday was all praise for Ahmed, saying, “To be honest the player reacted unbelievably well, he did everything required of him and we had a chat straight afterwards. It was handled brilliantly and I think that is a real example to our team and to the cricket world that a really important player was approached and acted to the letter of the law and did exceptionally well as a true ambassador of the game. I am very comfortable with our players they are outstanding and I have no doubt that if anyone is approached they will do the same way as the individual did.”

