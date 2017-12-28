Was important to get overs under the belt before India series, says Morne Morkel

Morne Morkel took care of Zimbabwe’s top order on the first day. (Twitter/Cricket South Africa) Morne Morkel took care of Zimbabwe’s top order on the first day. (Twitter/Cricket South Africa)

South African pacer Morne Morkel said that he was happy he got some “mileage” in the legs before they host India for a three-Test series in the four-Day Test against Zimbabwe. Morkel came with a five-wicket haul in what was his return to international cricket after injury. “There was a bigger picture today and it was important for us to get overs under the belt and some mileage in the legs,” said Morkel. “For me, in the series coming up (against India), it’s going to be that last session in the day when the ball is soft and conditions are tough. In Cape Town the wind is going to blow, we know that, so for us the best preparation today as a bowling unit was to enforce the follow-on and get the 10 wickets.”

The Zimbabwe team folded within two days in what was supposed to be a four-day Test match. Morkel had sustained a back injury during the series against Bangladesh. Morkel will also be accompanied by Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn in the pace department. Steyn is expected to be completely fit for the first Test against India and had sat out the four-day Test versus Zimbabwe.

“(Dale) has been bowling exceptionally well in the nets. He looks strong, he is very fit, and I reckon he would have been a handful on this wicket,” said Morkel. “It’s another week for him to freshen up. It’s a big time ahead now. For me, it was nice to get wickets under my name so when it comes to selection, for guys to maybe think about me.”

