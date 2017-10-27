South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Was disappointed to get out early, says AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers was adjudged man of the match. (Source: CSA Twitter) AB de Villiers was adjudged man of the match. (Source: CSA Twitter)

South Africa continued their dominating run against Bangladesh as they defeated the visitors by 20 runs to go 1-0 up in the series after posting a total of 195/4 in 20 overs. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan appreciated South Africa’s batting and said, “They batted really well. Last five overs cost us the match. Overall, we gave 15-20 runs more. We had a great start but we did not capitalize. Spinners bowled really well. We bowled in good areas. First 10 overs, we were there but we could not continue. There are some areas where we can improve. We need to apply ourselves to play less dot balls. Guys batting in middle overs need to do it regularly.”

South Africa’s stand-in skipper JP Duminy hailed the way Bangladesh approached the game.

“I thought it was a good score. They bowled pretty well in the death overs, got their yorkers right. We kind of knew that they were going to come at us during the first six overs. You got to try and think on your feet. Very happy with the new guys, they were spot on. There is always room for improvement. We have said this before that we want it to be 2-0 at the end of the series.”

AB de Villiers was adjudged man of the match for his 49 runs off just 27 deliveries. De Villiers expressed disappointment on getting out and insisted that he did get his eye in the middle.

“I learnt a lot from Jonty (Rhodes) when I was growing up. I was disappointed to get out, would have loved to get 70-plus. I was watching closely the kind of shots that were working. There was bit of pace and bounce. The Bangladeshi players were feeling the pressure. We did not have to try too much, just time the ball. I really enjoy this format. You can capitalize in the first six overs.”

