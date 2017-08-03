Latest News

Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram set to reunite for Pakistan Super League

While Waqar Younis will feature as the team's mentor and head coach, Wasim Akram, who left Islamabad United, is going to take the role of Multan Sultans' operations director. Akram spent two seasons with Islamabad United previously.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 3, 2017 8:51 pm
wasim akram, waqar younis, pakistan super league, psl, Misbah-ul-Haq, cricket, sports news, indian express Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram were the third most prolific fast-bowling duo.
Top News

Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram will come together at the Pakistan Super League’s newest franchise Multan Sultans. While Younis will feature as the team’s mentor and head coach, Akram, who left Islamabad United, is going to take the role of Sultans’ operations director.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the signing of the agreement will be done later in August in Karachi. Akram spent two seasons with Islamabad United and even won the inaugural tournament in 2015. The report also suggests that Misbah-ul-Haq was being considered to take the role of mentor in order to fill in for Akram.

Younis, on the other hand, was not selected for the first two seasons of the tournament. He was approached with the coming up of a new franchise in the third season.

Both the bowlers Akram and Younis dominated world cricket in the 1990s and had captained the national cricket team of Pakistan. They, however, had a strained relationship during their playing days. The two cricketers took 559 wickets between them when they played together in a total of 61 Tests.

Akram (282 wickets) and Younis (277) were the third most prolific fast-bowling duo after Curtly Ambrose-Courtney Walsh and James Anderson-Stuart Broad.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
League Table
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Aug 02, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
27
Zone A - Match 9
FT
27
Match Tied
Aug 02, 201721:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
24
Zone B - Match 10
FT
30
Bengal Warriors beat Telugu Titans (30-24)
Aug 03, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
36
Zone B - Match 11
FT
43
Patna Pirates beat Telugu Titans (43-36)
Aug 04, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 12
Aug 04, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone A - Match 13
Aug 05, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone A - Match 14

Best of Express

I haven't met R Ashwin but am a fan of his variations in Test cricket 