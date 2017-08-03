Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram set to reunite for Pakistan Super League

Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram were the third most prolific fast-bowling duo. Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram were the third most prolific fast-bowling duo.

Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram will come together at the Pakistan Super League’s newest franchise Multan Sultans. While Younis will feature as the team’s mentor and head coach, Akram, who left Islamabad United, is going to take the role of Sultans’ operations director.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the signing of the agreement will be done later in August in Karachi. Akram spent two seasons with Islamabad United and even won the inaugural tournament in 2015. The report also suggests that Misbah-ul-Haq was being considered to take the role of mentor in order to fill in for Akram.

Younis, on the other hand, was not selected for the first two seasons of the tournament. He was approached with the coming up of a new franchise in the third season.

Both the bowlers Akram and Younis dominated world cricket in the 1990s and had captained the national cricket team of Pakistan. They, however, had a strained relationship during their playing days. The two cricketers took 559 wickets between them when they played together in a total of 61 Tests.

Akram (282 wickets) and Younis (277) were the third most prolific fast-bowling duo after Curtly Ambrose-Courtney Walsh and James Anderson-Stuart Broad.

