Spot-fixing is like cancer, cricket boards should take all steps to root out this problem: Waqar Younis

The menace of spot-fixing has marred the game of cricket considerably since the past two decades. Former tearaway pacer and Pakistan captain, Waqar Younis believes that to solve this problem it is imperative for cricket boards to increase their monitoring of franchise-based T20 leagues and simultaneously educate players to keep the sport clean of corruption. His observations come in the wake of the spot-fixing controversy which erupted in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) where two national level players were suspended.

“The menace of spot-fixing and gambling is like cancer for all sports including cricket and it is very important cricket boards take all steps to root out this problem from all cricket,” said Waqar.

“We are now carrying out a strict monitoring of all players in our franchise and we are confident that there will be no repeat of the last PSL incident this time,” he added.

Earlier, Waqar, who is the bowling coach and Director of Islamabad United franchise (PSL) had said that fixing is a deep-rooted problem and concerted efforts from all stakeholders can curb this threat. “The roots of fixing are very deep. It still exists at all levels so we need to have joint and concerted efforts to eradicate this menace. My prime task will be to guide the players on and off the field and tell them how to avoid this malpractice as this can easily derail a good career,” he had said.

